

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate rose in November, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate increased to 4.0 percent in November from 3.7 percent in the three months to August. Economists had expected a rate of 3.8 percent.



The rate for November indicates the average for October to December and that for August reflects the average for July to September.



The unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in October.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 113,000 in November from 107,000 in August.



