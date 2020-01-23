Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2020 | 12:34
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Appointment of new Finance Director

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Appointment of new Finance Director

PR Newswire

London, January 23

23 January 2020

Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')

Appointment of new Finance Director

With reference to the announcement made on 13 January 2020 regarding the appointment of a new finance director, the Company confirms that there is no further information in respect of the appointment of Mark Leigh as a director of the Company, required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 66 and Appendix 1, Table A , paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc Tel: 01635 40015

Julian Thick (Chief Executive)

Harriet Collins (Head of Communications)

Hudson Sandler Tel: 020 7796 4133

Charlie Jack

© 2020 PR Newswire