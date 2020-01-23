NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Appointment of new Finance Director
January 23
23 January 2020
Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')
Appointment of new Finance Director
With reference to the announcement made on 13 January 2020 regarding the appointment of a new finance director, the Company confirms that there is no further information in respect of the appointment of Mark Leigh as a director of the Company, required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 66 and Appendix 1, Table A , paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.
