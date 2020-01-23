Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market Worth $448 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type (2D, 3D/4D, Doppler), Technology, Product (Portable, Cart-based), Animal (Small Companion, Large), Application (Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Cardiology), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Animal Ultrasound Market size is projected to reach USD 448 million by 2025 from USD 338 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The Growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market during the forecast period

The 2D ultrasound segment dominates the animal/veterinary ultrasoundindustry, by type of ultrasound scanners

Based on the type of scanners, the 2D segment accounted for the largest share of the Veterinary Ultrasound Market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the widespread popularity of this type in disease diagnosis as well as in pregnancy detection.

By animal, the small companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on animal, the Animal Ultrasound Market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and other animals. The companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of companion animals and growing willingness of companion animal owners to spend more on animal health.

By application, the obstetrics/gynaecology segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on application, the Veterinary Ultrasound Market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics and others. In 2019, the obstetrics/gynecology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The rising volume of pregnancy tests performed is the major factor driving the demand for ultrasound in animals.

By end user, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market in 2019

Based on end user, the market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals & Academic Institutes, and other end users. In 2019, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the animal/veterinary ultrasoundindustry. Veterinary clinics are the first point of contact for animals which makes them a driving factor in this market.

By technology, the digital imaging technology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on technology, the Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market is segmented into digital and contrast imaging. The digital imaging segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to better imaging quality and cost effectiveness involved with this segment.

GE Healthcare (US), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote SpA (Italy), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.( Korea), Diagnostic Imaging Systems Inc. (US), IMV imaging (Scotland), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIÑSKI S.A. (Poland), Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd. (SIUI), Clarius Mobile Health (US) and SonoScape Medical Corporation (China)

