The "Europe Mixed Reality Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe mixed reality market reached $50.3 million in 2019 and will grow at a 2020-2026 CAGR of 49.65%.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 34 figures, this 99-page report Europe Mixed Reality Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe mixed reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecasts for 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe mixed reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Device Type

4.1 Market Overview by Device Type

4.2 Wireless Head Mounted Display

4.3 Wired Head Mounted Display

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

5.1 Market Overview by End-user

5.2 Industrial Sector

5.3 Education

5.4 Entertainment Gaming

5.5 Healthcare

5.6 Architecture

5.7 Aerospace Defense

5.8 Other End-users

6 European Market 2016-2026 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Spain

6.6 Italy

6.7 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles:

Acer Inc.

Amber Garage (Holokit)

Apple Inc

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Atheer

Canon, Inc.

DAQRI

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eon Reality, Inc.

Facebook

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

HTC Corporation

Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Meta Company

Microsoft Corporation

Occipital Inc.

Oculus VR, LLC

Osterhout Design Group

Recon Instruments

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl2ght

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005364/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900