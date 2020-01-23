Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 23-Jan-2020 / 11:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 January 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "C ompany") has declared a dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 1.625 pence per Share, payable on 21 February 2020 to Shareholders on the register at 31 January 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 30 January 2020. For further information, please contact: *Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited* *as Company Secretary * Vânia Santos T: +44 1481 735878 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. [1] The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 42186 EQS News ID: 959483 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b14fd12a9d67a041cd95eabce5bcab5f&application_id=959483&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 23, 2020 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)