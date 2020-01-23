

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales increased in December, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.9 percent increase in the same month last year.



Furniture, radio, TV and household appliances sales logged a double-digit growth of 13.6 percent annually in December and other retail sale in non-specialized stores, and textiles, clothing, footwear increased by 10.6 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales grew notably by 14.1 percent in December.



In 2019, retail sales increased 5.4 percent compared to 6.2 percent in 2018.



