Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2020 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 363.3267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21358 CODE: DISW LN ISIN: LU0533032180 ISIN: LU0533032180 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DISW LN Sequence No.: 42227 EQS News ID: 959615 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 23, 2020 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)