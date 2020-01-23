Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2020 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 127.83 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1162152 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 42237 EQS News ID: 959635 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 23, 2020 06:43 ET (11:43 GMT)