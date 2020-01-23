Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2020 / 12:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.7988 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 479200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 42260 EQS News ID: 959681 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2020 06:44 ET (11:44 GMT)