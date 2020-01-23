Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US35 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.0886 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 91500 CODE: US35 LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US35 LN Sequence No.: 42273 EQS News ID: 959707 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 23, 2020 06:44 ET (11:44 GMT)