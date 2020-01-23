Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRAL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.402 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 747936 CODE: CRAL LN ISIN: LU1435770406 ISIN: LU1435770406 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRAL LN Sequence No.: 42281 EQS News ID: 959723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2020 06:44 ET (11:44 GMT)