

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter declined to $514 million or $0.98 per share, from $654 million or $1.17 per share in the fourth quarter 2018. The latest-quarter net income and earnings per share was reduced by a $124 million (pre-tax) profit-sharing award and $0.18, respectively, in light of Boeing compensation.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly total operating revenues increased 0.4 percent to $5.73 billion, from $5.70 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $5.72 billion for the quarter.



The 737 Max aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide earlier 2019 following two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 people.



Last month, Southwest Airlines reached a confidential agreement with Boeing Co. (BA) to compensate Southwest for a portion of projected financial damages related to the grounding of the airline's Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.



The Airlines said today it continue to incur financial damages in 2020, and it will continue discussions with Boeing regarding further compensation.



The Airlines recently extended the MAX-related flight schedule adjustments through June 6, 2020.



'Based on recent guidance from Boeing estimating that the ungrounding of the MAX will be mid-2020, we will likely extend MAX-related flight schedule adjustments further to provide operational reliability and a dependable flight schedule for our Customers booking their summer travel,' the Airlines said.



