NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Thursday amid weak global cues, as worried about an outbreak of coronavirus intensified.



The rupee declined to a 2-week low of 71.28 against the greenback from Wednesday's closing value of 71.04. The rupee may find downside target around the 73.00 mark.



