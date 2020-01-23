Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2020 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.3077 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26534754 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 42362 EQS News ID: 959885 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2020 06:49 ET (11:49 GMT)