

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.72 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $3.19 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.74 billion or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $18.24 billion from $17.44 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.74 Bln. vs. $3.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $18.24 Bln vs. $17.44 Bln last year.



