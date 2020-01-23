

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.16 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $2.51 billion, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.66 billion or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $28.40 billion from $27.85 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.66 Bln. vs. $3.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $28.40 Bln vs. $27.85 Bln last year.



