Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157484 ISIN: US20030N1019 Ticker-Symbol: CTP2 
Tradegate
23.01.20
14:03 Uhr
43,660 Euro
+0,835
+1,95 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,470
43,660
14:04
43,480
43,660
14:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMCAST CORPORATION43,660+1,95 %