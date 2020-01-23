

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The main refi rate is at a record low zero percent, and the deposit rate is at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 121.51 against the yen, 1.1090 against the greenback, 0.8447 against the pound and 1.0737 against the franc at 7:40 am ET.



