Nexis Solutions and Blue Prism Team-Up to Help Clients Mitigate Third-Party Risk and Automate the Entity Due Diligence Process

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for organizations to mitigate an evolving array of third-party reputational, regulatory, financial and strategic business risks, has driven an innovative partnership between Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) and Nexis Solutions. The partnership will see Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform integrated with Nexis Diligence, in order to help organizations improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their entity due diligence process with intelligent automation capabilities.

Working together, Blue Prism RPA and Nexis Diligence accelerate screening, due diligence analysis and reporting. The digital workforce searches global data sets, retrieves results and compiles reports from Nexis Diligence into customized formats, all the while working seamlessly alongside business stakeholders and decision makers. The ability to streamline due diligence research on customers, vendors and other third parties helps improve the overall regulatory compliance of any organization. Blue Prism RPA and Nexis Diligence together helps mitigate business risks, enhance operational ef?ciencies while supporting an organization's strategic priorities.

"We are working with partners who are using AI, analytics and other leading technologies to help mitigate a wide range of ethical breaches of conduct," says Peter Walker, CTO for Blue Prism EMEA. "Nexis Solutions is at the forefront of this battle and they are using Blue Prism to drive intelligent automation solutions across mission critical processes in some of the most highly regulated industries on the planet. We are proud to be working with a partner that shares the same vision and dedication for delivering customer value."

Nexis Diligence is a cloud-based solution that helps uncover potential risk exposure from customers, vendors and other third parties by bringing together the key data in one place-for performing comprehensive, third-party due diligence checks. The search and viewing results can be exported to create customized reports that maintain audit trails of all due diligence investigations. This integration between Nexis Diligence and Blue Prism will also be made available shortly to customers via Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX), an intelligent automation "app store" and online community, as a "Knowledge & Insight" skill.

Together, Nexis Diligence and Blue Prism RPA can help businesses achieve the following enterprise benefits:

Increased efficiency : Reduce time-consuming, labor intensive, manual data gathering for up to 98 percent time savings; improve accuracy, and eliminate delays, enabling due diligence teams to focus on higher value tasks such as risk assessment review and escalation.

: Reduce time-consuming, labor intensive, manual data gathering for up to 98 percent time savings; improve accuracy, and eliminate delays, enabling due diligence teams to focus on higher value tasks such as risk assessment review and escalation. A user-friendly and uncomplicated workflow : Easy, drag and drop interface enables uncomplicated configuration of due diligence process steps for both Nexis Diligence and associated workflow stages (e.g. input names to search, notify analyst when report ready for review, etc.)

: Easy, drag and drop interface enables uncomplicated configuration of due diligence process steps for both Nexis Diligence and associated workflow stages (e.g. input names to search, notify analyst when report ready for review, etc.) Versatility: Applicable to both day-to-day ongoing processes and urgent ad hoc tasks such as time sensitive due diligence remediation/refresh.

As the pioneer and inventor of RPA, Blue Prism is known in the industry as the trusted brand with many technological firsts and innovations in the RPA market. In terms of security, the company was the first RPA vendor to achieve CA Veracode Verified Continuous accreditation as well as working with Project Hosts, a FedRAMP-authorized Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider. Other milestones include, Lifecycle Management (introduced 2006), RBAC (2006), Workload Management (2009), Disaster Recover (2009), Credential vaulting (2011), High Availability (2015), Industry's only certified cloud reference architecture (2016) and more.

Mark Dunn, Portfolio Director at Nexis Solutions, a division of LexisNexis Legal & Professional, says, "We are delighted to join forces with Blue Prism because their proven leadership in Intelligent Automation helps us better serve our clients. When Nexis Diligence combines with Blue Prism RPA those manual, repetitive, high volume checks that due diligence teams conduct can now be quickly automated. Blue Prism's Digital Workforce can help reduce the time of some entity due diligence processes by up to 98 percent. With RPA delivering this type of business efficiency, due diligence analysts can now refocus their skillsets to higher value activities."

As the pioneer in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism has emerged as the trusted and secure Intelligent Automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now, Blue Prism brings you the enterprise-grade connected-RPA Platform-supported by our Digital Exchange (DX) app store-to join operational leaders with accessible, advanced cognitive technologies and a community of experts, researchers and providers.

Comprised of interoperable intelligent Digital Workers, capable of multi-tasking, swarming to tasks as needed, working in teams, identifying and recovering from failures, and carrying out business process automations at all levels, the connected-RPA platform is system- and application-agnostic and makes use of artificial intelligence (AI), including enhanced access to third-party AI technologies from the DX. Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission-critical processes with ease, while delivering unprecedented security, accuracy, productivity, and accelerated innovation, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative and meaningful work.

More than 1,500 global enterprise customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business.

The Nexis Solutions division of LexisNexis Legal & Professional serves companies and organizations across the globe, offering premier news and corporate information through a portfolio of solutions, including the flagship and award-winning Nexis. This unique combination of market-leading content and innovative technology helps business professionals make more insightful decisions by offering them quick and easy access to the latest news, facts and insights regarding their brand, clients, prospects, competitors, suppliers and industry trends.

