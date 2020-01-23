CoinGeek London 2020 Blockchain Conference Features Global Speaker Lineup of Business & Technology Leaders

Keynote speakers are Wall Street strategist Tom Lee and Best-Selling Author & Economist George Gilder

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last held in London in November 2018, the CoinGeek Conference returns to London at the popular Old Billingsgate venue February 20-21. Over 40 business and technology leaders from around the world will take the stage to discuss the future of blockchain technology. The conference will highlight the stunning growth of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem, the fastest growing blockchain ever, and its ability to enable enterprise applications for banking, gaming, social media, supply chain, healthcare, artificial intelligence and more industry sectors.

Headlining the event are two renowned keynote speakers:

Thomas Lee is a Managing Partner and the Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. He is an accomplished Wall Street strategist with over 25 years of experience in equity research, and has been top ranked by Institutional Investor every year since 1998. Prior to co-founding Fundstrat, he served most recently as J.P. Morgan's Chief Equity Strategist from 2007 to 2014. He is a frequent speaker on CNBC, Bloomberg News and Fox Business News.



Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) is the only blockchain project that adheres to Satoshi Nakamoto's original protocol and design for Bitcoin to become a peer-to-peer electronic cash system and global data ledger for enterprise. With its massive scaling, greater data and microtransaction capabilities, BSV can now enable a world where data, transactions and digital activity of all types can be "on-chain" on a single public blockchain, just like the world operates online on a single public Internet. Along with Gilder, other speakers at CoinGeek London will discuss how Bitcoin technology can actually improve the Internet:

Bitcoin creator and nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright will talk about his true vision for Bitcoin, and how its technology can power the "Metanet" to give more value to users, their data and online activity.



Many more industries will be showcased by the speakers, reflecting the diverse business use cases of the BSV blockchain:

Banking and finance leaders Thomas Moser , Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Swiss National Bank; Shawn Dorsch , Founder & President of electronic trading company Clear Markets; Holger Vogel from Basler Kantonalbank / Bank Cler in Switzerland ; and Michael Hudson , Founder & CEO of crypto advisory and management firm BitStocks.



Leading blockchain technology company nChain is well represented by its CEO, David Washburn, CTO Steve Shadders and others. Angela Holowaychuk, CEO of TAAL Distributed Information Technologies, Inc., a publicly-traded Canadian company, will discuss the new mining transaction fee economy on Bitcoin SV. And Dr. Daniel Diemers - Partner/ Head of Blockchain EMEA - PwC Strategy & will offer his expertise about enterprise blockchain needs.

Conference speakers will also include numerous Bitcoin SV entrepreneurs from across the world who are building exciting BSV ventures.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the global industry organization which backs Bitcoin SV and one of the world's leading Bitcoin advocates, will host the conference and lead a number of sessions.

CoinGeek London 2020 is the latest instalment of CoinGeek's headline events across the world - following prior events in Hong Kong, Toronto, Seoul, and London. This conference comes just as BSV is capturing significant attention, with its application development exploding globally. BSV's network transactions and average block size block counts now regularly surpass BTC and even surpass the Ethereum network on some days.

While the CoinGeek conference is focused on Bitcoin SV, its inclusive environment incorporates speakers who also work with other cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects, and welcomes all attendees interested in learning about BSV.

With an expected audience of over 500 global blockchain, finance, technology and business executives and entrepreneurs, the event will conclude with another legendary after-party of the type CoinGeek has become famous for. Expect amazing entertainment, top DJs, fantastic food, and copious drinks, capping off CoinGeek's return to London with dynamic energy that is unique to Bitcoin SV and the Satoshi Vision. Coingeek London is sponsored by Bitcoin Association, nChain, TAAL, Bitstocks, and Blockchain Domes (United American Corp.).

For tickets and for event information, please visit www.coingeekconference.com.

To learn more about BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com.

For event press needs and media accreditation: In the Western Hemisphere, please contact Susan von Seggern on susan@susanvonseggern.com, or +1-213-840-0077, or on Telegram Susan VonSeggern. For the Eastern Hemisphere, please contact Ed Pownall on ed@pownall.eu or +44-7825-064776.