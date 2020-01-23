ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTimes VR Series "In Front of View" New Episode "Mallika", Now Available Worldwide Starring International Superstar Front Montgomery and Daughter Leonie Montgomery

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) ReelTime VRs the Worlds #1 VR Travel Show "In Front of View" has released its latest episode "Mallika" which takes place at the Mallika City in Kanchanaburi, Thailand.

Join iconic actress Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery as they are transported back in time to the late 1800s to experience Thailand when it was Siam. Mallika City is a retro-city similar to the feel of a Renaissance Festival in the US. People dress up like the 1890s while shops sell traditional goods and foods.

Front Montgomery exclaimed: "It is such a thrill to step back in time and experience a simpler time. The staff at Mallika were so incredibly accommodating and run a first-class operation. We encourage anyone who visits to partake in the full experience. We are so privileged to be able to share this remarkable opportunity to travel in time in full Virtual Reality with our VR travel companions."

The episode can be viewed in any VR portal, such as Oculus, Samsung Gear VR, Vive, littlstar, Facebook 360, YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAV9o1K8SBE&feature=youtu.be and others as well as at www.infrontofview.com.

ReelTime VRs VR travel series "In Front of View" is also currently featured in TIME Magazine (Jan. 20, 2020 - Vol 195 No.1) in a full-page Virtual Reality Insider promotion. On the page the headline "Inside the Worlds #1 VR Travel Show" identifying it as ReelTime VRs "In Front of View" which stars international superstar Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery appears. Leonie is shown holding a VR headset while on the set. An image of the page can be found at www.reeltime.com.

The first season of "In Front of View" has been available online at YouTube, Veer, littlstar, Samsung VR, Facebook 360, Oculus, and Vimeo among others. The show has been viewed in over 40 countries on 6 continents and has won several VR awards in the travel category. In 2018-19, "In Front of View," the second season was filmed by ReelTime VR in Yellowstone National Park and all across Thailand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAV9o1K8SBE&feature=youtu.be

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards - The Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time", which has been the subject of a cover story in People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573920/ReelTimes-VR-Series-In-Front-of-View-New-Episode-Mallika-Now-Available-Worldwide-Starring-International-Superstar-Front-Montgomery-and-Daughter-Leonie-Montgomery