NexusTek Engages Customers and Partners with 2020 Technology Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services and cyber security provider (MSP), announced today that registration is now open for Activate 2020. Activate 2020 is a 3-day technology conference for small to midsized businesses, executive leaders and subject matter experts interested in achieving business goals by engaging with like-minded professionals in a learning environment. NexusTek customers will have the opportunity to meet the tech industry's best leaders and attend learning tracks on cutting-edge tools and tactics that power their businesses.

Bill Wosilius, CEO at NexusTek said, "Activate 2020 brings a unique opportunity to our customer-base to showcase innovative technology trends while facilitating forums that focus, specifically, on their business technology needs. We are thrilled to provide this benefit to our customers and improve their competitive advantage through insights they will gain at Activate 2020."

Activate 2020 begins Monday, June 22 and concludes Thursday, June 25. The event will take place at Green Valley Ranch, a Mediterranean-Inspired Luxury Resort, Spa and Casino minutes from the airport and the Las Vegas strip in Henderson, Nevada. Visit https://activate-summit.com/hotel/ to learn more about the accommodations for this event.

To learn more about the event or to register today, go to https://activate-summit.com/

Trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic solutions for customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which SMBs can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24×7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Provider worldwide, is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, the fourth fastest-growing company on CRN"s 2019 Fast Growth 150 list, the highest position of any MSP, a two-time CRN MSP Elite 150 list member, and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure and cloud services; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Microsoft 365; enterprise content management; and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

