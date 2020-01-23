Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) releases a special edition of The AI Eye, featuring GBT Technologies Inc., (OTC Pink: GTCH).

No longer relegated to the ranks of science fiction, AI is rapidly becoming ubiquitous as one the most dynamic new fields in technology. But just as it cannot be consigned to fiction, AI cannot be reducible to any particular tech category, as it demonstrates applicability in an increasing array of different industries. Its core technologies - such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision - have enabled AI to penetrate and become indispensable in everything from autonomous vehicles, virtual assistants, energy, voice and text translation, retail, healthcare and more. And this is all happening fast. A report from Grand View Research, for instance, projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global AI market of 46.2 percent from 2019 to 2025.

AI development is not merely left to small private companies and startups, but is well represented by some of the biggest publicly traded firms on the planet.

Read the full article on AI and AI stocks on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2020/artificial-intelligence/01220AIEye-Healthcare-Meidcal.asp

A particular market that one can observe AI making considerable advances in, is that of healthcare and medicine. A press release for the aforementioned report outlines some of the promise that AI is showing in healthcare with the following excerpt:

AI has the potential to reduce the burden on clinicians and provide an efficient tool to workforces for accomplishing their tasks in a better way. For instance, AI voice-enabled symptom checkers can better access a situation and assist patients to the emergency department when immediate treatment is required. Artificial intelligence is expected to resolve around 20% of unmet healthcare demands.

As AI is relatively new and very dynamic, it is perhaps unsurprising that a wide variety of approaches and applications have found their way into the healthcare and medical markets. One approach is that of development-stage company GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), a native IoT creator, developer of Internet of Things (IoT) and AI-enabled mobile technology platforms. Recently, the company announced the implementation of Recurrent Relational Reasoning (RRN) - "an artificial neural network component with a structure that can reason about relations among objects" - into its Avant! intelligent agent. Dr. Danny Rittman, GBT's Chief Technology Officer explained the effect of this development and how it can be leveraged in the medical field:

"Our goal is to implement a fundamental part of human intelligence called relational reasoning, which is planned to enable Avant! to acquire expertise on its own by understanding object's relations. Avant! will include an advanced artificial neural network (ANN) capable of pattern recognition and reasoning about those patterns which is very similar to the human brain. Rather than operating on pre-set rules, the system will learn image's patterns by tweaking the relations between objects, analyzing connections, and building hypotheses about how they relate to each other. This capability will be used for Avant! imaging system for upcoming implementation in the medical field. We are creating an interactive and intuitive intelligent system that performs complex computation over discrete entities and the relations between them. Our goal is to provide Avant! a broad range of advantages and capabilities when it comes to intelligent imaging, especially in the medical domain."

In an interview with Investorideas.com, Rittman indicated the applicability of the AI with this RRN integration:

"If you want to identify suspicious objects - let's say within an MRI scan or a CT scan image or an X-ray image - our RRN will actually scan the data, make sure it actually knows and understands relations between objects ... and then will be able to alert us."

"It is a process of evolution. It will only get better with time."

An article from TNW argues that AI adoption in the medical industry is actually saving doctors time, which can mean the difference between life and death for patients. This can be done through early diagnosis, enabled by tech such as the AI-powered mobile app Your.MD. According to the article,Your.MD:

…uses natural language processing and generation to provide a rich and fluid experience, and machine learning algorithms to create a complex map of the user's condition and provide a personalized experience.

Your.MD suggests steps and measures to remedy the illness, including warning users when they need to see a doctor.

Though AI adoption in healthcare and medical applications are vast and increasing, the technology is penetrating a wide array of other industries simultaneously. GBT Technologies alone, for instance, is targeting multiple applications for its Avant! AI, including autonomous machines and robots, as well as sports handicapping and more. So, with AI continuing to be one of the most vital and fertile technology fields in the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, one can expect to see more applications and use cases emerge as the technology develops and the already impressive benefits continue to accrue.

Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here or become an Investor Ideas member

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news and press releases plus we create original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends from Investorideas.com with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos talking about cannabis, crypto, technology including AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investorideas.com original branded content includes the daily Crypto Corner and Podcast, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast and column covering developments in AI.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure GTCH is a paid news and social media client on Investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

The AI Eye-Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51736