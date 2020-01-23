

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $188.22 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $173.02 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, East West Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $187.10 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $368.22 million from $369.42 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $187.10 Mln. vs. $173.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $368.22 Mln vs. $369.42 Mln last year.



