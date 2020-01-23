Get Spiffy, Inc.: Spiffy Introduces First Green Mobile Tire Services for Individuals and Fleets

Mobile tire services offer on-demand, eco-friendly tire installation and recycling for individuals in Raleigh-Durham and fleets coast-to-coast

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy®), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the launch of its green tire services, rolling out for individuals in Raleigh-Durham and fleets across Spiffy's 20 markets.

"Spiffy started by improving the car wash and detailing customer experience, before branching out into maintenance services with the introduction of oil change in 2017," said Spiffy CEO, Scot Wingo. "After talking to both individual and fleet customers, the top request was for mobile tire services, including purchasing and installation. Today we're servicing over 1,000 vehicles per day, and by our estimates, 5-10% of those vehicles have tires with low treads. That's a significant safety issue that we can help solve."

The new Spiffy Tires service offers mobile and fixed-site tire installation for fleets and features a number of reliable brands, such as Michelin, Continental, and BF Goodrich. As with every Spiffy service, tire installations are completed by full-time W2 technicians with over 100 hours of professional training.

"Beyond offering Spiffy Tires to fleets, we're excited by the opportunity to provide additional car care services to our customers in office parks and residences. We look forward to introducing individual tire sales and installation, starting with a pilot program in Raleigh-Durham." continued Wingo.

Rounding out their eco-friendly approach, known as Spiffy Green, is a partnership with PRTI® and their patented PRTI Thermal Demanufacturing™ process. Together, Spiffy is able to send used tires to PRTI processing plants, which can demanufacture and break them down into carbon char, steel, and oil.

"We're eager to be a green partner with Spiffy as they roll out their tire services across the country," said PRTI President and CEO, Jason Williams. "Properly demanufacturing tires not only generates a variety of valuable commodities but addresses the demand to offload waste across the tire manufacturing industry. Working directly with Spiffy gives us a local partner to confront the world's waste tire problem."

"Part of our DNA at Spiffy is to not only innovate around the customer experience of car care but the sustainability of our services as well. It began with reclaiming water from car washes and expanded to recycling 100% of the used oil from oil changes. Now, we believe partnering with PRTI provides the first eco-friendly solution to the tire industry. Marry that with a more convenient service experience and customers can enjoy the best of both worlds." concluded Wingo.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (https://www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of hand car washing, advanced detailing, oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available for individuals in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Raleigh-Durham. Spiffy also offers Fleet Management as a Service in Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

About PRTI

PRTI® (https://www.prtitech.com/) was founded in 2013 to transform America's billions of waste tires into valuable commodities in a green, revenue, and energy-producing, zero-waste process. Their aim is to take a new, technology-focused approach to the global problem of waste tires. With headquarters in Franklinton, NC, they have processed over 50 million pounds of waste rubber material, established offices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and strategic partnerships in the Netherlands, and are expanding sites starting in the US.

