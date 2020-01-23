North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: NAFS/Voycare Provides Corporate Update and 2020 Strategic Outlook

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / North America Frac Sand Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) (NAFS) ("NAFS" or the "Company"), also known as Voycare, a medical tourism service provider in California with combined revenues close to $10 million in the last 2 years through its subsidiary HTT & CTT Inc., and catering to a growing Chinese middle class of travelers coming to the U.S. on medical travel, is excited to share some the Company's upcoming corporate updates and 2020 strategic outlook.

Upcoming Corporate Updates

Updating of all corporate information on OTCMarkets in the days to come

2018-2019 Consolidation and quarterly and yearly reports

Bringing Company current during Q1 and Q2

Attorney letter with respect getting Company current

Audited financials

Appointment of Chief Medical Officer

Strategic Outlook

Outbound medical travel from China has seen rapid growth in the last two years. According to the International Medical Travel Journal and a report from Global Growth Markets (GGM) it is estimated there were 500,000 outbound Chinese medical travelers spending at least $10 billion in 2018, with the numbers expected to reach $30 billion in spending by 2021 according to Statista Research. GGM's research indicates the number of outbound medical tourists from China will approach 900,000 this year to overseas destinations for treatments such as cosmetic surgery, health checks and wellness. By the end of the year, 100,000 of those patients will travel for cardiology, oncology, fertility treatment, obstetrics, gynaecology, joint replacement and neurology programs.

On the backdrop of these industry growth indicators, NAFS/Voycare expansion plans for the U.S. market includes the establishment of strategic partnerships with world-class medical facilities and internationally renowned doctors, as well as identifying key acquisition targets of private medical facilities or commercial facilities to be converted into luxury Asian wellness centers blending Traditional Chinese Medicine with Western Medicine, Nutritional Science, Anti-Aging, Spa and Fitness Center.

Key U.S. geographic areas include:

Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego

Boston

New York City

Houston

Atlanta

Hawaii

About NAFS/Voycare

(www.voycare.com) NAFS/Voycare (NAFS) is a California based medical tourism service provider helping overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery and wellness. Voycare's executive team has over 20 years of cross border tourism experience, specifically servicing Chinese outbound travelers to North and South America.

