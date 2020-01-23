Findit, Inc. Announces Extension of Common Stock to Preferred Lock Up through June of 2021

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) today announced it will extend the reduction of its Common shares outstanding through June 2021. The reduction was done in March of 2016 of 1.3 billion shares and an additional 100 million was converted from common to preferred in 2018. The total number of outstanding Findit, Inc.® (FDIT) Common Stock that was converted from common to preferred since 2016 is a 1.4 billion share reduction. This was done through a conversion to Preferred Stock in March of 2016 and 2018. These shares will remain converted from common to preferred through June of 2021. The date of June 2021 can be extended as it has been in the past.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. has the Findit App available in IOS for iPhones and Android devices. Findit owns the CBD Topical Line Urban CBD Collective® and has file two trademarks for the names Urban CBD Collective and Urban Lifestyle Collective®. Findit offers its CBD line to retail stores and e commerce websites at wholesale prices as well as to customers via the website Urban CBD Collective. Findit Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

