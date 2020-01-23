Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896476 ISIN: US35671D8570 Ticker-Symbol: FPMB 
Tradegate
23.01.20
15:56 Uhr
10,492 Euro
-0,610
-5,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,456
10,480
15:58
10,452
10,482
15:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC10,492-5,49 %