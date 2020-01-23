Hillrom And The UK Sepsis Trust Announce Exclusive 2020 Sepsis Awareness Partnership

Sepsis Associated with One in Five Deaths Worldwide(1); Organizations Aim to Help End Preventable Deaths and Improve Outcomes for Survivors

ASHBY DE LA ZOUCH, England, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global medical technology leader Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) and The UK Sepsis Trust today announced an exclusive, year-long partnership to raise greater awareness of sepsis. Throughout 2020 Hillrom will be working with The UK Sepsis Trust to provide awareness and training to hospitals on how they can use existing technology to help identify deteriorating patients more quickly.

Five people die from sepsis every hour in the UK, and a quarter of all sepsis survivors suffer permanent, life-changing after-effects. Yet earlier detection and medical intervention could help prevent such tragedies. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, the majority of deaths caused by sepsis could be preventable by, among other factors, early detection and management of sepsis2.

Technology plays a key role in the detection of patient deterioration, and by using a fully connected vital signs patient monitor and an approved Track & Trigger System, such as NEWS2, clinicians can help deliver an Early Warning Score that aids in rapid diagnosis and treatment.

"As a charity our goal is to end preventable deaths from sepsis and improve outcomes for sepsis survivors," said National Health Trust consultant Dr. Ron Daniels, BEM, founder of The UK Sepsis Trust. "We believe that earlier diagnosis and treatment across the UK could save thousands of lives, and are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Hillrom. Together, we will help to raise awareness of sepsis in both primary and secondary care settings and aim to deliver real change in terms of facilitating an early diagnosis."

"With staffing pressures in the NHS, allowing clinicians to measure a complete set of observations within a single monitoring device could potentially save lives by more quickly identifying deterioration in a patient in a cost-efficient manner," said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. "This partnership supports our vision of Advancing Connected Care, and we are looking forward to working with the Trust throughout 2020 to raise awareness of sepsis and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment."

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at Hillrom.com.

UK Sepsis Trust

The UK Sepsis Trust was founded in 2012 by world-leading sepsis expert, NHS consultant Dr Ron Daniels BEM. Our goal is to end preventable deaths from sepsis and improve outcomes for sepsis survivors. We believe that earlier diagnosis and treatment across the UK could save thousands of lives. Our critical expertise is based on the charity's grassroots origins: our doctors and nurses have front line experience of sepsis and their passion is born of a uniquely comprehensive understanding of what needs to be done. The urgent need to improve sepsis care in the UK drives us forward as we continue to work in hospitals, while advancing the sepsis agenda.

1 Kristina E Rudd, S. C. (2019). Global, regional, and national sepsis incidence and mortality 1990-2017: analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study. The Lancet, 200-11.

2 Global Sepsis Alliance, January 16, 2020, https://static1.squarespace.com/static/58a7025b8419c215b30b2df3/t/5e2096a2143adc71306b7fd5/1579194020234/EN+Lancet+Global+Burden+of+Sepsis+News+Release+16+Jan+2020.pdf

