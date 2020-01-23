Chemesis International Inc. Announces Closing of CDN $5,000,000 Private Placement and Settlement of Debt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI)(OTCQB:CADMF)(FRA:CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously-announced private placement ("Private Placement") of 16,393,444 units ("Units") at a price of CDN $0.305 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of CDN $0.405 for a period of 24 months.

The Company also announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with certain convertible debenture holders and other creditors, pursuant to which it has discharged an aggregate total indebtedness of CDN $1,884,996, on the following bases:

CDN $1,485,831 owing under a convertible debenture has been repaid in cash.

CDN $284,444 owing under a convertible debenture has been repaid through the issuance of 406,348 units of the Company (the "Debt Settlement Units"), with each Debt Settlement Unit being comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Debt Settlement Warrants") and issued at a deemed price of CDN $0.70. Each Debt Settlement Warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of CDN $0.70 for a period of 24 months.

CDN $114,691 owed to a creditor was settled through the issuance of 163,844 Debt Settlement Units.

In addition, the Company has also completed its previously announced convertible debt settlement (see news release dated January 14, 2019) whereby it has had discharged a total indebtedness of CDN $1,109,440 under certain convertible debentures through the issuance of 1,232,711 units of the Company (the "Debt Conversion Units"), with each Debt Conversion Unit being comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Debt Conversion Warrants") and issued at a deemed price of CDN $0.90. Each Debt Conversion Warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of CDN $1.12 for a period of 24 months.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California. The Company believes it is well-positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

