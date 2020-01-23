The PLM solution, tailored to the needs of midmarket manufacturers, is expected to launch in the spring of 2020

Aras, the only resilient platform provider for digital industrial applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Minerva Group to launch Minerva PLM, powered by Aras, a PLM software solution based on the Aras Innovator platform with industry best practice features that will serve small to medium sized manufacturers.

As products become increasingly complex, manufacturers need new ways to stay efficient and profitable to maintain and grow their place in the market. The Aras platform links data and processes throughout the entire lifecycle of a product, giving manufacturers a holistic view and enabling them to get more advanced products into the market at a faster pace.

Minerva PLM, powered by Aras, combines the flexible, model-based technology inside the Aras Innovator platform with industry-specific features that have been developed through Minerva's 25 years of enterprise software implementation experience. The solution is a result of the best practices that the Minerva team has established over decades of close collaboration with customers across different industries and incorporates the knowledge and experience from more than 100 successful Aras Innovator implementations.

"We have seen great results working with Minerva to fit Aras Innovator to the requirements of individual customers and adding features that speak to the best practices they have developed for a variety of organizations from different markets," said Peter Schroer, Founder and CEO of Aras. "Minerva is the most successful Aras partner with vast implementation experience across industries, so it was natural to expand our partnership to make the most of Minerva's deep industry vertical knowledge and the resiliency of the Aras Innovator platform."

"We have experienced high growth margins and success alongside Aras," said Asger Thierry, Founder and CEO of Minerva Group. "The natural next step was to implement what we believe to be industry best practice features into Aras Innovator, and enable Minerva Group and Aras to jointly grow to the next level."

Minerva PLM, powered by Aras, will be available for worldwide release in spring 2020.

About Minerva Group

With customers around the globe, Minerva Group is one of the most flexible and fastest-growing vendors of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software solutions. Our core competence of providing manufacturing organizations with tools for managing product development throughout the complete value chain, supports the pursuit of process efficiency and flow of collaboration.

Our enterprise PLM solution, Minerva PLM, helps our clients speed up the implementation process and provide them with the means to support their constant growth. Visit www.minerva-plm.com and follow us on Twitter @groupminerva and on LinkedIn.

About Aras

Aras provides a resilient platform for digital industrial applications. Its open, low code technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions for the engineering, manufacturing and maintenance of complex products. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, GE, GM, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, and Mitsubishi are investing in the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

