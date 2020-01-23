Environmental Monitoring Market to Garner $29.23 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 7.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Environmental Monitoring Market by Component (Particulate Detection, Chemical Detection, Biological Detection, Temperature Sensing, Moisture Detection, and Noise Measurement), Product Type (Environmental Monitoring Sensors, Environmental Monitors, Environmental Monitoring Software and Wearable Environmental Monitors), Sampling Method (Continuous Monitoring, Active Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, and Intermittent Monitoring), and Application (Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring, and Noise Pollution Monitoring): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global environmental monitoring market was pegged at $16.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $29234.12 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Major motivators for market growth

Increase in need for better natural resource management, growing health concern and rising deaths due to rising pollution levels, and development of environment-friendly industries have boosted the growth of the global environmental monitoring market. However, slow implementation of pollution control reforms in emerging countries hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rising participation and investments by businesses for deployment of pollution monitoring are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Air pollution monitoring segment dominated the market

The air pollution monitoring segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the global environmental monitoring market, owing to rise in the level of air pollution across the globe. However, the noise pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to the various regulation taken by the government for minimizing the noise across the global.

Noise measurement segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2026

The noise measurement segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.8% through 2026, owing to rise in installation of these devices for deploying the noise control programs and helping the workplace to identify which places have noise problems. However, the particulate detection segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global environmental monitoring market, due to rise in air pollution owing to harmful chemicals releases in the air by several chemical industries.

North America held the lion's share

The market across North America dominated in 2018, contributing to around two-fifths of the total revenue, owing to the stringent pollution monitoring and control regulations made by the government. However, the global environmental monitoring market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in level of water, air, and soil pollution in developing countries such as China and India.

Major market players

Honeywell International, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Thermofisher Scientific

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

TE Connectivity

3M

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

