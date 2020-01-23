Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV:GR) (FSE:PH02) has received analyses for samples collected within a new target area at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property. The 1,925 hectare South Quarry Tungsten Property in Newfoundland is one of Great Atlantic's 13 mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world.

Tungsten mineralization located during the 2019 program within a new target area occurs in quartz-dominant veins being exposed in bedrock at a historic trench/stripped area.

The highlight was a bedrock grab sample, weighing 1.02 kilograms, which returned 0.871% tungsten or 1.10% WO3.

Four other outcrop grab and rubble samples of quartz-rich vein material from the same area returned anomalous values of 42 to 177 parts per million tungsten.

The new target area is located within the northern region of the property and northeast of the quarry referred to as the South Quarry, where the company previously confirmed high grade tungsten.

In 2015, high-grade tungsten samples from rubble and bedrock at the South Quarry and an adjacent smaller quarry included:

Eleven rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3.

A 20-centimeter long channel sample along a 15-centimeter wide vein returned 2.96% WO3.

A grab sample from a 25-centimeter wide vein in the South Quarry returned 11.94% WO3.

Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "Mr. Martin and myself were an integral part of the initial management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company."

The company continues to grow utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

