Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
23.01.20
08:08 Uhr
37,550 Euro
-0,200
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.01.2020 | 15:28
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 23

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE


The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 22 January 2020 was 3174.09p (ex income) 3182.22p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


23 January 2020

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire