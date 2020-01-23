Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14T7S ISIN: CA65405R1047 Ticker-Symbol: HLI 
Frankfurt
23.01.20
10:49 Uhr
0,065 Euro
-0,006
-8,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICOLA MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICOLA MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NICOLA MINING
NICOLA MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NICOLA MINING INC0,065-8,51 %