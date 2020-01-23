The global automatic floodgate market is poised to grow by USD 690.42 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The shift in global climatic conditions and certifications for floodgates are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Many countries are experiencing frequent floods in addition to the rise of seawater levels as a result of global warming. Parts of Africa, Indonesia, India, and Central and South America are expected to be severely affected by floods in the forthcoming years. The increase in flood risks is driving the need for flood protection through the construction of flood defense infrastructure such as automatic floodgates or automated flood barriers. In addition, governments of the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada are investing in infrastructure development to withstand floods. Thus, the shift in global climatic conditions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Automatic Floodgate Market Companies:

AWMA Pty

AWMA Pty is headquartered in Australia and operates the business under various segments such as Products and Services. The company offers automated flood barriers under the brand name AUSTRALIAN FLOOD BARRIERS.

Flood Control International

Flood Control International is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: FLOOD BARRIERS, FLOOD GATES, FLOOD DOORS, and CHEMICAL CONTAINMENT. The company offers various types of floodgates, which are provided as automatic and push-button-operated according to the customer requirement.

FloodBreak

FloodBreak is headquartered in the US and offers automatic and normal floodgates through its unified business segment. The company also offers automatic flood mitigation systems such as Vehicle Gate, Pedestrian Gate, and Roadway Gate.

Hunton Engineering Design

Hunton Engineering Design is headquartered in the UK and offers specialist design, manufacturing, and installation services of river engineering, process plant, and mechanical handling equipment. The company also offers fully automatic floodgates as well as hydraulic or mechanical means of operation.

MM Engineered Solutions

MM Engineered Solutions is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Products and Services. The company also offers fully automatic floodgates, which use a hydraulic cylinder for the working of the system.

Automatic Floodgate End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Commercial

Residential

Automatic Floodgate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

