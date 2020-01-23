EPAM Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award For Its TelescopeAI Platform

FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR, EPAM WAS RECOGNIZED FOR ITS AI-ENABLED PLATFORM THAT SUPPORTS THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATIONS OF ADAPTIVE ENTERPRISES

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that, for the second consecutive year, its TelescopeAI platform has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Designed to help adaptive enterprises proactively respond to rapidly-changing market trends, the TelescopeAI platform provides an AI-enabled intelligence layer for any existing system of record to effectively manage an organization's people, the projects they work on and their overall productivity.

In 2019, EPAM expanded its TelescopeAI platform to offer solutions for several vertical and business process use cases - from specialized safety and compliance features for oil and gas to workforce management for healthcare and clinical trials support for life sciences. By expanding the TelescopeAI platform's core IT operations use case, EPAM is now able to offer a more complete solution for adaptive enterprise needs.

"Our customers realize that to win in today's competitive environment, their business must operate as adaptive enterprises-moving beyond siloed technology implementations-with complete visibility into their operations. By combining the TelescopeAI platform with EPAM's integrated business, experience and technology consulting services, our customers have actionable insights to make informed decisions to increase productivity and delivery as well as the organizational resources needed to drive topline growth," said Jitin Agarwal, VP, Enterprise Products, EPAM. "This recognition by the Business Intelligence Group, in addition to several other awards we have received, confirms that the TelescopeAI platform is the innovative solution for next-gen adaptive enterprises."

A recent Forrester Innovation Survey shows that advanced adaptive companies have 320% greater revenue growth compared to industry averages. Having the ability to continually adapt and pivot in response to rapidly changing customer, competitive and technology trends enables organizations to stay relevant, differentiate themselves and pursue disruptive innovation. With the TelescopeAI platform's customizable, plug-and-play solution, enterprises gain the flexibility and insights needed to effectively manage teams, ensure successful client delivery, anticipate potential risks and meet business-critical digital transformation objectives.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring EPAM as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the workplace experience of so many employees."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn more about the TelescopeAI platform, visit www.telescopeai.com.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

