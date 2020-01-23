

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lipari Foods, LLC has for a second time extended its recall for various wedge deli sandwiches for fear of potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said in a statement.



The original recall was initiated on January 6 and the expanded recall on January 13, following notification by JLM Manufacturing after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria.



The latest expanded recall involves additional Premo and Fresh Grab brands of wedge sandwiches. Lipari Foods began shipping the products on December 20, 2019, with best by dates between January 27 and February 6.



The company said it is yet to receive any reports of illness related to the recalled products. It has ceased production at the producing facility while continuing to work in close collaboration with the FDA to further investigate the issue.



The sandwiches were distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores in 12 states.



The affected states include Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Minnesota is the only state added in the expanded recall and Alabama, Iowa and Missouri were added in the latest recall.



The company has urged consumers who have purchased these sandwiches to stop consuming the products and return them to the seller.



Consuming food contaminated with listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The symptoms of listeriosis include, fever, muscle aches, and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea.



Lipari Foods began shipping the original recalled products on December 31, 2019. The affected states then included Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.



