The global onshore wind power systems market is poised to grow by USD 26.81 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The rising height and capacity of wind towers and technological developments in onshore wind energy are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The wind tower height has increased over the past few years as the wind blows more steadily at higher altitudes. In inland areas where wind turbulence is high, a greater hub height can lead to better wind yield as wind turbulence decline at higher altitudes. The rise in the height of wind towers reduces the total number of turbines required on a wind farm as they produce more power from a single turbine. Taller turbines have better energy conversion rates, which can increase the annual energy production (AEP) of such wind energy projects. Also, the increase in the size of rotors and blades has led to significant growth in the power generating capacity of wind turbines. Thus, the rise in the height and capacity of wind towers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Onshore Wind Power Systems Market Companies:

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Oil Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers Onshore Wind Turbines and LM Wind Power blades.

NEXANS

NEXANS is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Transmission, Distribution Operators, Industry, Distributors Installers, and Other Activities. The company offers WINDLINK, Solutions for towers, Solutions for nacelles, and Solutions for towers and nacelles.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is headquartered in Spain and operates under various business segments, namely Wind turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The company offers Siemens Gamesa 2.X wind turbines, Siemens Gamesa 3.X wind turbines, Siemens Gamesa 4.X wind turbines, and Onshore Direct Drive wind turbines.

Vestas

Vestas is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business segments: Power solutions and Service. The company offers EnVentus platform, 2 MW platform, and 4 MW platform.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science Technology Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science Technology Co., Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment, Development and Sales, and Other. The company offers Wind turbine and Smart Wind Farm solutions.

Onshore Wind Power Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Wind turbine

T&D

Others

Onshore Wind Power Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

MEA

North America

South America

