Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913769 ISIN: DK0010268606 Ticker-Symbol: VWS 
Tradegate
23.01.20
17:06 Uhr
87,86 Euro
-1,22
-1,37 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,06
88,26
17:14
87,88
88,16
17:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEXANS
NEXANS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXANS SA44,420-1,44 %
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S87,86-1,37 %