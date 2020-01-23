ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / AssuranceAmerica has successfully implemented One Inc Digital Payments, a digital payment solution for managing general agencies and insurance companies. The implementation will expand payment functionality and channels for the company's insurance products and services.

AssuranceAmerica is a leading provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance to the non-standard private passenger automobile segment. Committed to serving the unique needs of its customers with quality and expertise, the Atlanta-based insurance provider has offices in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas.

"At our foundation is a strong commitment to providing excellent service to our customers," said AssuranceAmerica President and Chief Executive Joseph Skruck. "One Inc's Digital Payment Platform provides a user-friendly solution and integrated experience for our customers and independent agents, empowering the modernization of our payment process."

One Inc's Digital Payment Platform provides an Interactive Voice Response system, streamlined reporting and efficient payment processing, helping to improve interactions between agents and policyholders in a cost effective manner that reduces friction in the payment experience.

"One Inc is excited to provide AssuranceAmerica with the payments solution they needed," said One Inc CEO Christopher W. Ewing. "We are confident that AssuranceAmerica will quickly realize both cost savings and quality improvements resulting from our partnership."

Contact:

AssuranceAmerica

Anne Ostholthoff

Phone: 770-952-0200

Email: aostholthoff@aainsco.com

SOURCE: AssuranceAmerica

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573866/AssuranceAmerica-Creates-Ease-in-Payment-Processing-with-One-Inc