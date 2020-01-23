Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest article on realizing the potential of biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging.

The current market trends look favorable for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. There is an unprecedented rise in the growth of opportunities being created in the sector for manufacturers, especially due to the rising demand for targeted therapies and the globalization of specialty pharmaceutical commercialization. Consequently, there is a positive growth in the quantities of commercial and clinical drugs are being shipped to patients across the globe. However, this also translates to the fact that the stakes and costs for high-value cold chain products in global clinical trials are undergoing a dramatic increase, due to which the industry must operate in an environment where there is increased focus to minimize the loss on products or samples. As a result, global manufacturers in the biopharmaceutical sector must identify strategies to keep abreast of the advances in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging technology and processes that maintain the quality standards and ensure the safety of cold chain products. The following are some key macro-trends in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging that manufacturers must consider:

Meeting unique temperature needs

Over the years, there has been a surge in the demand for better temperature control measures in the biopharmaceutical supply chain due to the hype around targeted therapies, biologics, and personalized medicines. The wider range of new temperature requirements for these products requires manufacturers to focus on more than just cold shipping, it requires new biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging solutions. The difficulty increases exponentially in case the products must travel at a consistent temperature across thousands of miles over several days or weeks altogether. In such cases, product integrity can only be ensured through the right biopharma cold chain packaging solutions. Fortunately for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, there has been a significant expansion in the packaging and monitoring technologies for the biopharma cold chain. Semi-active packaging, including expanded polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polyurethane (EPU) systems, remain as one of the most common and economical biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging choices for local or short-distance transportation. Apart from these, passive cold chain packaging solutions are more focused on offering longer temperature control durations with lighter materials. These solutions are proven to maintain temperature control even through longer distances.

Expanding global clinical trials

The number of registered clinical trials across the globe has crossed 1 million. The rising regulatory mandate for tests to be conducted within the country where the manufacturers seek to launch and market new drugs and targeted therapies is necessitating the need for efficient clinical trials. With the expansion of the global clinical trials market, there are significant hurdles that manufacturers must overcome in order to ensure that products arrive at the right place, at the right temperature, and within the expected time frame. Navigating geopolitical roadblocks to ensure higher performance of the clinical and commercial supply chain is crucial for both manufacturers and cold chain packaging partners. To avoid any hindrances to clinical trials of drug shipments in emerging countries for time and temperature-sensitive medications, manufacturers must consider working with specialty logistics experts in these countries.

