Riversand, a leading SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today that Gartner, Inc., a global research and advisory firm, positioned Riversand in the Visionaries quadrant in the Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, published on Jan. 13, 2020. Riversand is the only MDM solution provider listed as a Visionary for the fourth consecutive time.

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report here*:

"Riversand's cloud-native MDM platform offers the best data management solution for an increasingly complex market," says Raman Parthasarathy, senior vice president of Strategy, Products and Business Development at Riversand. "We believe our recognition in the Gartner report is a testament to Riversand's ability to deliver quality solutions to customers."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," Simon Walker, Alan Dayley, Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, 13 Jan. 2020

About Riversand

Riversand cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit www.Riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

