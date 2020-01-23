Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces that its Management Board met on January 13, 2020 and decided, in accordance with the powers granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of September 3, 2019, to allocate free shares to all its employees.

This allocation is part of a dual approach to thank all members of staff for their commitment to Hoffmann Green and to involve them on a long-term basis in the Company's future development.

The beneficiaries will take definitive possession of these Hoffmann Green shares on January 13, 2022, subject to a presence condition on that date. The holding period has been set at one year, i.e. until January 12, 2023 inclusive. The number of shares offered within the framework of this program will be the equivalent of a multiple of monthly wages and will represent more than 29,000 shares, or a little over 0.2% of the Company's total share capital.

Julien Blanchard, Chairman of the Board and co-founder of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, states: "Thanks to the design and production of its innovative cements, Hoffmann Green is taking positive action on the environment by decarbonizing the construction sector. Over the coming years, we are committed to an ambitious roadmap that will allow us to reach a production capacity of 550,000 tons of low-carbon cement by 2024. To do this, we are going to expand our current site in the Vendée region of Western France, build new sites, pursue an active partnership policy and continue to develop our innovative solutions. Our success is correlated to the involvement and commitment of our staff and, within this framework, each of our employees has a major role to play. We therefore feel that it is quite logical, at this specific moment in our development, to thank them for helping us get to where we are and, more importantly, enable them to benefit from Hoffmann Green's future growth in a practical and stimulating manner. This is in line with our DNA as a responsible player vis-à-vis every facet of our ecosystem, and it thus gives us great pleasure to announce the Board's decision to implement this free share allocation program

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

