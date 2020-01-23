Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, eligible for the PEA financing plan), a company specialising in medical ultrasound imaging (echography), today announced a change in governance with the departure of General Manager Michele Lesieur, effective immediately.

With this change, Antoine Bara, currently a member of the Company's Board of Directors, has been appointed General Manager. Antoine Bara, 48 years old, has a solid experience in both the software and healthcare industries, which he gained throughout his 20-year career. He joined the Hologic group in 2018 and is in charge of French operations.

Supersonic Imagine would like to thank Ms. Lesieur for her contribution, and the key role she played in enabling Supersonic Imagine to start a new period in its development by joining Hologic.

In 2019, Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, and SuperSonic Imagine jointly announced that Hologic Hub Ltd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Hologic, Inc., has acquired approximately 80% of SuperSonic Imagine shares.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2019 financial year amounted to €26.8 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

