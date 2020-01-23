Retail Companies Choose PressRelease.com to Reach Industry Media Contacts and Reduce Costs

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / The cost-effective distribution options at PressRelease.com are helping emerging companies in the retail and e-commerce industry reach key media contacts to help grow brand awareness and drive web traffic and sales. PressRelease.com is making it simple and easy to achieve regulatory compliance and adherence to strict SEC guidelines, ensuring a seamless process to help effectively distribute financial news for retail and e-commerce companies looking to share impactful stories.

"Our distribution options were aimed at providing public and private companies that are emerging or new to the scene a simple, affordable, and effective solution," says Erik Rohrmann, at PressRelease.com. "We've found that across industries there are companies who can do much more to showcase the impact and value they provide with their products or services, and we urge other companies who may not have taken advantage of our services to see what we have to offer, so they can grow their audience and increase sales."

PressRelease.com's expansion of its media distribution network has helped businesses grow their potential audiences at the most affordable rates. With distribution to networks that include Newswire, Yahoo! Finance, and Associated Press, retail companies can share their stories with new communities that can help to grow sales and traffic. Whether public or privately traded, PressRelease.com's international distribution and regulatory compliance make the process of announcing milestones, highlighting key business metrics and personnel announcements as easy and as effective as possible.

"Companies, especially in retail, that are looking to jumpstart their media and marketing communications efforts are invited to see what PressRelease.com has to offer. We're optimistic our partnerships and alliances provide meaningful help to those companies that are quickly looking to make an impact with their news," adds Rohrmann.

PressRelease.com offers affordable regulatory compliant press release distribution for publicly traded companies looking to grow their reach in the new year. With PressRelease.com, publicly traded companies get distribution to leading media outlets in retail, delivery to investor networks, and SEC compliant disclosures. For continued news updates and announcements of retail businesses and regulatory-compliant press release content, visit PressRelease.com.

About PressRelease.com

PressRelease.com provides simple, flexible, and cost-effective press release distribution services to public and private companies through the most comprehensive networks and media contacts. Through its strategic alliance with Newswire, PressRelease.com can now offer the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provided by Newswire to clients.

