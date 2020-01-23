The release includes the GWN7602, a Wi-Fi access point with integrated Ethernet switch, and the GWN7630LR, a high-performance long-range outdoor Wi-Fi AP

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning unified communication solutions, today announced the release of the two newest additions to their GWN series of Wi-Fi Access Points. The new GWN7602 is a 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi AP with an integrated Ethernet switch that supports 100-meter wireless coverage range and up to 80 concurrent Wi-Fi clients. Additionally, Grandstream released the GWN7630LR, a new outdoor long-range 4x4 802.11ac Wi-Fi AP that supports 300-meter coverage range, 200+ concurrent clients, and 2.33 Gbps wireless throughput.

GWN7602

Designed for small businesses, homes, offices, hotels, cafes, restaurants, and more, the GWN7602 includes a Gigabit uplink port and three 100Mb ports to provide external IP phones, IP TV set-top boxes, IP cameras, computers and similar devices with Ethernet connection. This Wi-Fi AP provides dual band 2x2:2 MIMO technology and a sophisticated antenna design that supports up to 80 Wi-Fi clients and a 100-meter coverage range. It includes support for advanced QoS, low-latency real-time applications, mesh networks and captive portals. The GWN7602 is built for cost sensitive deployment scenarios with low to medium Wi-Fi user density and a few wired Ethernet connections for external network devices.

Notable features of this device include:

1x Gigabit uplink with self power adaptation upon auto detection of PoE/PoE+

3x 100Mbps Ethernet ports (2 of which offers PoE output) for external IP phones, IP cameras, IP TV set-top-boxes, computers, etc.

Dual-band 802.11ac 2x2:2 MIMO technology with 1.17Gbps aggregate wireless throughput

Up to 100 meters wireless coverage range

Support up to 80 Wi-Fi client devices

Anti-hacking secure boot and critical data/control lockdown via digital signatures, unique security certificate/ random default password per device

Advanced QoS to ensure real-time performance of low-latency applications

GWN7630LR

The GWN7630LR is an outdoor long-range 802.11ac Wave-2 Wi-Fi access point for medium to large businesses, enterprises and campuses. It offers a 300-meter Wi-Fi coverage range, weatherproof casing, heat resistant technology, dual-band 4x4:4 MU-MIMO technology, and replaceable advanced antennas for maximum wireless throughput. The GWN7630LR includes support for advanced QoS, low-latency real-time applications, mesh networks and captive portals.

Notable features of this device include:

Up to 300-meter wireless coverage range

IP66 weatherproof casing for outdoor deployments

Supports 200+ concurrent Wi-Fi client devices

2.33Gbps wireless throughput and 2x Gigabit wireline ports

Dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (Wave-2) with 4x4:4 MIMO technology

Self power adaptation upon auto detection of PoE/PoE+

Advanced QoS to ensure real-time performance of low-latency applications

Anti-hacking secure boot and critical data/control lockdown via digital signatures, unique security certificate/ random default password per device

Flexibility of detachable/changeable antenna for different application scenarios

Embedded controller can manage up to 50 local GWN series APs; GWN.Cloud offers unlimited AP management

Pricing and Availability

The GWN7602 and GWN7630LR are both generally available now for purchase through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $65 USD (GWN7602) and $155 USD (GWN7630LR).

