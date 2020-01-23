Web Presence: Rick Littlefield and Wife Own and Run the Oakland House Seaside Resort in Maine

For generations, Rick Littlefield and his family have run some of the most sought-after destinations in Maine, such as the internationally-renowned Robin Hood Camp accepting campers each summer. In addition, he and his wife currently run the Oakland House in Maine, which is a seaside getaway offering unique sights, excursions and more.

CARMEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Rick Littlefield graduated high school in 1971 and attended Hobart College Geneva, NY Class of 1975 and the University of London. He's been the director and owner of Robin Hood Camp since 1985, upholding a legacy today of nearly a hundred years of management and operation between father and son.

Robin Hood Camp is known around the world for being one of the most celebrated summer camp programs anywhere. It offers campers a truly one-of-a-kind summer experience, its proximity to forests, freshwater lakes, and the ocean providing unique activities kids can't experience anywhere else. Rick Littlefield accepts campers from all around the world ages 6-16, and today hosts kids from more than 40 countries.

One of the biggest appeals of Robin Hood Camp is its individualized program that encourages personal growth from all its campers. While attending, campers have the option to build their own schedule throughout the summer, which nurtures independence, self-knowledge, and other life-world choices. The camp is led by world-class professionals who train campers to excel in any of the dozens of activities offered during the summers.

In addition to running Robin Hood Camp, Rick Littlefield and his wife Robin also manage the Oakland House, which is a resort colony of vintage cottages, a communal guest house and 135-year old inn on 40 acres on Eggemoggin Reach. The resort overlooks Pumpkin Island on one side and Deer Isle Bridge on the other, making it a picturesque landscape for visitors year-round. The resort boasts beautiful sunrises and sunsets with plenty of nearby hiking areas and overlooks to capture all there is to see.

Nature lovers are especially at an advantage at the Oakland House; there are plenty of opportunities to paddle, hike, bike, fish, sail and explore Acadia National Park. There's never a lack of activities to do, but many visitors enjoy simply cozying up with a book or magazine in front of a fireplace in the many lodging options on the property during their stay.

The Oakland House resort is the only true resort destination in mid-coast Maine that offers guests ocean & lake sailing, ocean & lake kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding. Here, visitors can play tennis or take a lesson from a USTA Tennis pro. In addition, Rick Littlefield and his wife have brought in PGA professionals to teach golf on property and professional freshwater fishing guides.

Whether guests book their stay as a wedding excursion, honeymoon, or vacation destination, they will encounter the best landscapes and activities Maine has to offer. The resort has remained in Rick Littlefield's family for 9 generations, ever since it was gifted by England's King George III in 1763, and they expect to continue offering a world-class resort experience for generations to come.

