The "Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market accounted for $593.1 million in 2019 and will grow at 13.78% over the forecast 2020-2026 period.

Highlighted with 61 tables and 44 figures, this 125-page report Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Mobility

3.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Mobility

3.2 Tracked UGV

3.3 Wheeled UGV

3.4 Legged UGV

3.5 Other Mobility

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Mode of Operation

4.1 Market Overview by Mode of Operation

4.2 Tele-Operated UGV

4.3 Autonomous UGV

4.4 Semi-Autonomous UGV

4.5 Tethered UGV

4.6 Other Modes

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Propulsion

5.1 Market Overview by Propulsion

5.2 Diesel-Electric UGV

5.3 Battery-Electric UGV

5.4 Integrated UGV

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by System Component

6.1 Market Overview by System Component

6.2 Payloads

6.3 Navigation and Control System

6.4 Power System

6.5 Other Components

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Size

7.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Size

7.2 Very Large (>1000 lbs)

7.3 Large (500-1000 lbs)

7.4 Medium (200-500 lbs)

7.5 Small (10-200 lbs)

7.6 Micro (< 10 lbs)

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

8.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

8.2 Defense and Security

8.3 Commercial Venues

8.4 Other Verticals

9 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

9.1 Overview of European Market

9.2 Germany

9.3 UK

9.4 France

9.5 Russia

9.6 Italy

9.7 Rest of European Market

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles:

BAE Systems

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Cobham PLC

ECA Group

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

ICOR Technology Inc.

inetiQ Group Plc

KION Group

iRobot Corp

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ Group

RedSquared (RE2) Robotics

Robosoft

Seegrid Corporation

Thales Group

11 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

