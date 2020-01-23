

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ABH Pharma, Inc. and Stocknutra.com Inc. have recalled all of its dietary supplement products pursuant to a consent decree entered by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



The companies have recalled all dietary supplement products manufactured and sold between January 2013 - November 2019.



The products are being recalled because an FDA inspection found significant violations of current good manufacturing practice regulations. No illnesses or injuries has been reported due to this situation.



The companies contract manufactured dietary supplements for other firms and did not sell products directly to consumers.



