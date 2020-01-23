Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUES ISIN: US2547091080 Ticker-Symbol: DC7 
Tradegate
23.01.20
17:34 Uhr
77,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,50
74,50
22:55
77,50
78,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES77,000,00 %