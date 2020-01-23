

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc (AVT) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.67 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $36.40 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $4.53 billion from $5.05 billion last year.



Avnet Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $4.53 Bln vs. $5.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.1B - $4.5 Bln



